Elysian Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $137,822.00 and $39,671.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00272574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.01408319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00027168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00129561 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

