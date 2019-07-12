Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 30.6% in June

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,763. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Eltek had a negative return on equity of 129.61% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

