Elite Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Elite has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elite has a market cap of $798,359.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005931 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050433 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001550 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 311.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,251,380,668 coins and its circulating supply is 26,449,027,553 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

