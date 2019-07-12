Electra (ECA) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. Electra has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $6,086.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000424 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,430,232,606 coins and its circulating supply is 28,563,076,053 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

