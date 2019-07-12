El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to the retail and wholesale customers of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric is one of the largest employers in the City of El Paso. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EE. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on El Paso Electric from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of EE opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $174.36 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from El Paso Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,178,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,753,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 47.5% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 962,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,638,000 after acquiring an additional 310,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

