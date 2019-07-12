Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $9.58 million and $32,673.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00272263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.01399610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00026821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00130194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, ABCC, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

