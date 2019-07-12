e-Chat (ECHT) Market Cap Tops $23,888.00

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One e-Chat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. In the last week, e-Chat has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. e-Chat has a total market cap of $23,888.00 and $74,578.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Chat alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.24 or 0.05653324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001031 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000163 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

ECHT is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,329,684 tokens. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io . e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Chat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Chat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.