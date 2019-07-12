DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,109,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 30th total of 5,520,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
DXC Technology stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,655. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48. DXC Technology has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $92,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
