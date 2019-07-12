DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,109,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 30th total of 5,520,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

DXC Technology stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,655. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48. DXC Technology has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $92,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

