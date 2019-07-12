Dropil Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $710,002.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Dropil token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $710,002.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dropil has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008702 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006022 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00051113 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,732,660,920 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.