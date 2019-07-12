Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ DGICB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

