Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ DGICB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Donegal Group Company Profile
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.
