Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Binance and Kucoin. Dock has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00270620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.01408070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00026755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00132042 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,414,131 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, CoinBene, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

