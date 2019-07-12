DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.93. DLH has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). DLH had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

