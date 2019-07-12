Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 1.7%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock price were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $43.92, approximately 13,860 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 55,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares comprises 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. XR Securities LLC owned 3.68% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.