Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.18, approximately 203 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000.

