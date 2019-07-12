Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.
Shares of DIN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 158,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $35,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,429.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $892,272 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
