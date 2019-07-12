Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 158,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.27%. The business had revenue of $237.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $35,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,429.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $892,272 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.