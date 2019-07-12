DigitalNote (XDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,953.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $33,953.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00827508 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006270 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003737 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.