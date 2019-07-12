DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.36

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and traded as low as $13.44. DEXUS Property Group shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 1,776,125 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$13.37.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. DEXUS Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

