Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€63.30” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €141.00 ($163.95) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.40 ($110.93).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR:NEM opened at €55.35 ($64.36) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 80.22. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €29.90 ($34.77) and a fifty-two week high of €57.95 ($67.38).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.