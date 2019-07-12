Deutsche Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €20.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.65 ($21.69).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM opened at €15.67 ($18.22) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.68. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.