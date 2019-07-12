Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.40 ($84.19).

BAS opened at €60.70 ($70.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a fifty-two week high of €84.91 ($98.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €61.46.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

