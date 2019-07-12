Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €49.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.72 ($55.49).

DHER stock opened at €39.64 ($46.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of -193.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.17. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a one year high of €52.35 ($60.87).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

