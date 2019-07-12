Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP) Trading Up 1.2%

Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP) was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $32.13, approximately 1,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.3107 dividend. This is an increase from Deep Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.