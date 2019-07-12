DA Davidson Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Red Lion Hotels from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.01. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 214.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 471.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

