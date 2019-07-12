D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) Insider Sells £518,000 in Stock

D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) insider Matthew Tod sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £518,000 ($676,858.75).

Shares of D4T4 stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. D4t4 Solutions PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The stock has a market cap of $95.21 million and a PE ratio of 16.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.70. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

