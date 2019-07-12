Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $6.88. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 1,295 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $226.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 83.93% and a negative return on equity of 103.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

