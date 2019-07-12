CyberMiles 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.10 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, IDCM, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $50.88 million and $21.10 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00886878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000573 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Zebpay, Bibox, Binance, IDEX, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Koinex, Cobinhood, BCEX, IDCM, OKEx, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

