CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.86

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 2522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $193,932.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,254.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $176,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,808. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,578.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,155,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550,430 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,620,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,503,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 536,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 295,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.