CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $3.12 billion. CSX posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. CSX has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.18.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,818. CSX has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 342,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 548,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

