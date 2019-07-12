Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $70.88 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $79.79.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

