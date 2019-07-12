CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRH. Clarus Securities reiterated a positive rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36. CRH has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

