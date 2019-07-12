CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRH. Barclays lifted their price objective on from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a positive rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $33.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.36. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

