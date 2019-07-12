Covestro’s (1COV) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.72 ($62.47).

1COV opened at €41.32 ($48.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. Covestro has a 1-year low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 1-year high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.13.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

