County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Up 26.4% in June

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 30th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Roe purchased 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $76,291.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $119,331. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICBK remained flat at $$17.50 on Friday. 13,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,284. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICBK. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

