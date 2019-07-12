Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Md Miller bought 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $53,089.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 730,534 shares of company stock worth $2,695,804 over the last ninety days. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

