Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is involved in designing, manufacturing and selling precision vascular robotic-assisted systems for interventional vascular procedures. The Company’s product includes CorPath 200 system a vascular robotic system which provide stent placement in percutaneous coronary intervention procedures. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Corindus Vascular Robotics alerts:

Shares of CVRS opened at $3.04 on Monday. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.