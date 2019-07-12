ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) Short Interest Update

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the May 30th total of 161,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 770,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CTRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 229.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,958 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 1.08% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 270,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,772. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

