Contrasting MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) & Omni-Lite Industries Canada (NYSE:OLNCF)

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) and Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Omni-Lite Industries Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH $354.53 million 0.80 $17.93 million N/A N/A Omni-Lite Industries Canada $7.07 million 1.27 -$4.52 million N/A N/A

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Omni-Lite Industries Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH 0 1 4 0 2.80 Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.44%. Given MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH is more favorable than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Profitability

This table compares MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Omni-Lite Industries Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH N/A N/A N/A Omni-Lite Industries Canada -50.17% -24.69% -20.52%

Summary

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also sells its track spikes online. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

