Contrasting GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) & Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) and Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GLENCORE PLC/ADR and Cardinal Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLENCORE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of GLENCORE PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLENCORE PLC/ADR and Cardinal Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLENCORE PLC/ADR $219.75 billion 0.22 $3.41 billion $0.64 10.33 Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A -$25.86 million N/A N/A

GLENCORE PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cardinal Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and Cardinal Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLENCORE PLC/ADR 0 5 3 0 2.38 Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

GLENCORE PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cardinal Energy Group does not pay a dividend. GLENCORE PLC/ADR pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

GLENCORE PLC/ADR beats Cardinal Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore. The Energy Products segment activities include coal mining and oil production operations covering crude oil, oil products, steam coal, and metallurgical coal; and investments in ports, vessels, and storage facilities. The Agricultural Products segment engages in the storage, handling, processing, and port facilities of wheat, corn, canola, barley, rice, oil seeds, meals, edible oils, biofuels, cotton, and sugar. Glencore plc markets and delivers physical commodities sourced from third party producers and its production to industrial consumers in the automotive, steel, power generation, oil, semi-fabricator, and food processing industries. The company also provides financing, logistics, and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Glencore Xstrata plc and changed its name to Glencore plc in May 2014. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Cardinal Energy Group Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

