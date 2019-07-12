Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,866.52

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,866.52 and traded as low as $1,928.00. Compass Group shares last traded at $1,932.00, with a volume of 2,187,358 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CPG. HSBC lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,771.67 ($23.15).

The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion and a PE ratio of 26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,868.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Ireena Vittal bought 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,792 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £1,953.28 ($2,552.31). Also, insider Karen Witts sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($24.75), for a total transaction of £135,553.58 ($177,124.76).

About Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

