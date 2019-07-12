Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 138.90%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 2,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,187. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.57%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

