Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.79

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and traded as high as $73.25. Colliers International Group shares last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 4,960 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

