Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.48. Cohen & Company Inc shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,844 shares traded.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

About Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

