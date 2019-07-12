Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,538,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 30th total of 19,566,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,972,000 after acquiring an additional 604,791 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,526,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,392,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,481,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UCB S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

C stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. 15,075,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,054,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

