Circle Property PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.30 (LON:CRC)

Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CRC stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. Circle Property has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a market cap of $55.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.30.

In related news, insider Michael J. W. Farrow purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £24,897 ($32,532.34).

