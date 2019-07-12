Cielo Waste Solutions (CNSX:CMC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CNSX:CMC) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 258,216 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CNSX:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining municipal and construction waste into a renewable diesel fuel in Canada. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.