Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells $692,129.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $118.89.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
