Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells $692,129.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.