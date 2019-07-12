China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

In other China Metro Rural news, CAO Brian P. Boyle purchased 15,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur W. Steinhafel purchased 20,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,134,650 in the last ninety days.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Metro Rural (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.