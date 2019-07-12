Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.71.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $412.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other Childrens Place news, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $25,149.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $99,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 836,154 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,982,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,087,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

