Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.94. 79,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,198. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $227.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,008,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 164,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 107,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.