ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest and Huobi. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $942,981.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003241 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00113097 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005248 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00072449 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx, EXX, Coinnest, Huobi, Binance, ZB.COM, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

